The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals picked up a 43-36 victory over rival Glen Rose Lady Beavers Tuesday in Haskell, while the Cardinals dropped a 34-23 decision to the Beavers in 7-3A Conference play. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Bryant sweeps Tigers at home
- HG splits with rival on Sr. Night
- Bryant school board rescinds mask requirement, quarantine rules
- Local officials meet with contractors for I-30 project
- Benton, Bryant, Harmony Grove schools closed Friday
- Crews work to clear roads
- Agreement: District to pay Skelton $310,000
- Saline County schools announce closures for Thursday
Most Popular
Articles
- Local officials meet with contractors for I-30 project
- Agreement: District to pay Skelton $310,000
- Crews work to clear roads
- Bryant school board rescinds mask requirement, quarantine rules
- Benton School Board reaches settlement with Dr. Mike Skelton
- BPD arrests suspect in shooting
- Saline County schools announce closures for Thursday
- Benton, Bryant, Harmony Grove schools closed Friday
- Body found near Fairhaven identified
- New Mexico man killed after being struck on I-30
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.