GRACE REESE

Harmony Grove senior Grace Reese, 12, drives in a 43-36 win over the Glen Rose Lady Beavers Tuesday in Haskell. Reese finished with 24 points in the win.

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals picked up a 43-36 victory over rival Glen Rose Lady Beavers Tuesday in Haskell, while the Cardinals dropped a 34-23 decision to the Beavers in 7-3A Conference play. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

