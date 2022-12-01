OLIVIA WALLACE

Harmony Grove junior Olivia Wallace, 5, guards a Malvern Lady Leopard in a 48-27 win Tuesday in the Bill Gibbs Memorial at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. Wallace hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Lady Cardinals. 

 

Harmony Grove basketball opened its portion of the annual Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament in style Tuesday, winning both contests at Daniel Henley Field House.