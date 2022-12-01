Harmony Grove junior Olivia Wallace, 5, guards a Malvern Lady Leopard in a 48-27 win Tuesday in the Bill Gibbs Memorial at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. Wallace hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Lady Cardinals.
Harmony Grove basketball opened its portion of the annual Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament in style Tuesday, winning both contests at Daniel Henley Field House.
The Lady Cardinals started the night with a dominating win over Malvern, 48-27.
Olivia Wallace jumpstarted the team from the go, leading Harmony Grove with 16 on the night, including three big 3-pointers.
Shelby Kiker and Sydney Brown followed nicely, both ending with double digits at 12 and 11, respectively.
The Lady Cardinals turned the heat up early, leading 19-8 after the first quarter.
The flames tapered off a bit in the second frame as Harmony Grove could muster only seven. Malvern, though, continued to struggle, also adding seven to the board as the Lady Cardinals led 26-15 at the break.
Looking for more insurance to start the second half, Harmony Grove dropped 10 more while hold the Lady Leopards to single digits for the third straight quarter with only nine in the third.
Harmony Grove would add 12 more in the fourth while allowing only three to Malvern in the win.
Harmony Grove finished the night with nine 3-pointers, including six in the first half.
From the foul line the Lady Cardinals were clutch as well, knocking down 7 of 10 in the victory.
In the nightcap, the senior boys hosted Murfreesboro and kept the heat up as they rolled to a 56-21 win in Round 1.
Tyler McCormick provided the largest spark, leading Harmony Grove with 15 on the night. However, he was closely followed by Luke Whitley with 13 and big man Blake Ammons with 10.
Harmony Grove’s defense was stifling all night, holding Murfreesboro to only seven first-half points.
The Cardinals, though, were on fire with 16 in the first frame and a game-high 23 in the second to lead 39-7 at the half.
The Cardinals continued to dominate the defensive side of the court in the second half, allowing six in the third and only eight in the fourth.
Combined on the night, both Harmony Grove teams held their opponents to single digits in all eight quarters.
The Cardinals added 17 more points in the second half to secure the blowout victory.
Continued coverage of the tournament will be printed in upcoming issues of The Saline Courier.