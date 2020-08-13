”Picturing America’s Pastime,” an exhibit of 51 photographs from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, sponsored by Relyance Bank, will open Saturday as part of the third annual Hot Springs Baseball Weekend and will run until Oct. 21 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
The exhibit will be free and open to the public during business hours at the Convention Center. Health and safety guidelines will be in force regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including the wearing of facial coverings and social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the convention center.
Personal appearances by three baseball legends will highlight the Hot Springs Baseball Weekend on Saturday. On hand to interact with fans will be Hall of Famer Lee Smith, Hall of Famer Ted Simmons and ‘The Mad Hungarian’ Al Hrabosky.
Picturing America’s Pastime features 51 framed photographs representing the Hall of Fame’s collection of approximately 250,000 images. An extension of the Museum’s exhibit in Cooperstown, N.Y., the touring version of Picturing America’s Pastime captures the essence of an exhibit designed to show the historic link between the advent of photography and baseball.
“This photo exhibit will add immeasurably to the public’s awareness of the role of baseball in America’s DNA and will fit in perfectly with Hot Springs’ growing reputation as The Birthplace of Major League Baseball Spring Training,” said Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs. “We are indebted to Relyance Bank for sponsoring this exciting addition to our fans’ experience and enjoyment.”
“Some of the greatest photographers of the last 150 years found baseball to be the perfect canvas for their work,” said Erik Strohl, the vice president of exhibitions and collections at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “The images in Picturing America’s Pastime represent a small sample of the brilliant work we preserve in Cooperstown, and the touring exhibit gives fans all over the country the chance to experience the beauty and power of these photos first-hand.”
“Hot Springs’ documented history as the place where Major League Baseball’s Spring Training began has gained worldwide credence,” Arrison said, “and the annual Baseball Weekend focuses the attention of baseball lovers and historians on our city. Our Historic Baseball Trail makes it easy for fans to visit the spots throughout Hot Springs where legends such as Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Honus Wagner came to take the thermal baths, work out on our mountain trails and play teams from other Major League cities in spring practice games.”
Schedule of Events
10 a.m. - Picturing America’s Pastime, National Baseball Hall of Fame Photography exhibit opens to the public (Exhibit Hall Concourse)
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Baseball Card Show (Plaza Lobby)
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Meeting (Room 208)
1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Panel on Local Baseball History (TBD) *The first 100 attendees to Saturday’s panels will receive a complimentary Baseball Weekend poster!
2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. - A Conversation with Hall of Fame Pitching Legend Lee Smith
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Baseball Talk- Hall of Famer Ted Simmons and “The Mad Hungarian”
4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Q&A - Audience members can ask their questions and get answers from Lee Smith, Ted Simmons and Al Hrabosky.