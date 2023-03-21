DEVO DAVIS

Razorback junior guard Davonte Davis, 4, from Jacksonville, goes up for two in a 72-71 win over Kansas Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Davis scored a game-high 25 points before fouling out late.

DES MOINES, Iowa - Arkansas is headed to the Sweet 16 following a 72-71 over No. 1 seed Kansas at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. The win sets the Razorbacks up for a shot at its third straight Elite 8 when they take on 4-seed  and 11th-ranked Connecticut Huskies, which downed St. Mary’s 70-55 in the second round. Tipoff is 6:15 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas and will be televised on CBS.

ERIC MUSSELMAN

Razorback head basketball Coach Eric Musselman calls the Hogs with Razorback fans after the Hogs defeat Kansas 72-71 Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you