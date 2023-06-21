ANTHONY BLACK

Razorback freshman guard Anthony Black, 0, drives to the basket against UConn in the NCAA Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Black is projected to be a lottery pick and the first Razorback to be taken in Thursday’s NBA Draft. 

FAYETTEVILLE – The 2023 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night and expect a strong Arkansas flavor among the 58 picks.

Recommended for you