DEVO DAVIS

Razorback Devo Davis, 4, drives against a defender in a 73-63 win over Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday. The Hogs will take on No. 1 seed Kansas today in the second round at 4:15 p.m. on CBS. 

DES MOINES, Iowa – Arkansas took the lead early and then held off a late charge from Illinois to take a 73-63 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena, and now will face Kansas today in the second round with tipoff coming at 4:15 p.m. on CBS.

RICKY COUNCIL

Razorback Ricky Council VI, 1, drives against a defender in a 73-63 win over Illinois Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa. 

 

