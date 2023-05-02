FAYETTEVILLE – No. 7 Arkansas jumped out to an 8-0 lead and then had to hold off Texas A&M which scored the next seven runs in Saturday’s series finale at Baum Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
The 8-7 win allowed the Razorbacks to get a sweep against the Aggies. This was much needed after last weekend's sweep at the hands of Georgia. Dave Van Horn was proud of his squad that has been hit extremely hard by injuries to key players, but still finds ways to get the job done.
"Well, it ended up being a great weekend for us, obviously, especially coming off an 0-4 week and two tough losses at Georgia last weekend," Van Horn said. "Two one-run losses and one of them a walk-off with a big lead going into the bottom of the ninth."
The Hogs broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the third and then added another in the fourth. However, it was the fifth where they exploded for five runs and appeared to be on their way to an easy win. One of the unlikely heroes on offense was shortstop John Bolton, who went 3 for 3 on the day and knocked in a pair of runs. He's hitting .202 on the season and was benched last weekend in a game.
"Really good weekend," Van Horn said. "Laid down three or four bunts, took some walks, scored runs, stole a base, got three hits (Saturday), drove in two runs, I know he scored a run I think, it seemed like. Today was his day. You never know when it’s going to be your day to really help the team on the offensive side. He always helps the team on the defensive side. If he can get his confidence going, I think he’s going to continue to hit and start being a force and a threat down at the end. It’d be great."
Arkansas used five pitchers in the game with starter Cody Adcock working four innings to pick up the win. Adcock (4-1) allowed one hit, no runs, three walks, struck out four and hit one batter. Parker Coil worked the final 1.2 innings to earn his first save of the season. Zack Morris, Christian Foutch and Ben Bybee were the other Arkansas pitchers. Van Horn noted he was pleased to see Coil face the final six hitters since the bullpen was thin.
"Obviously we’re way down in our pitching," Van Horn said. "We had maybe another freshman available, a lefty that hasn’t pitched but maybe an inning or two, and maybe not in conference at all. And we had Ben McLaughlin, our DH, and that’s all we had left. We found a way to win the game.
"Parker Coil came in and said, ‘Hey, give me the ball. I’m good.’ In the ninth inning he gave up a leadoff home run with two strikes, but it really wasn’t a bad pitch. It was down and the big lefty just got it. That’s the way the game works some times."
Van Horn was asked if he was counting outs remaining considering the lack of available arms?
"I count outs every game," Van Horn said. "Every game I’m looking. We need six more, seven more, three more, two more. Whatever. You’re always counting outs and trying to figure out how you want to get them. Hindsight is 20-20, we probably should have left Morris in, but from what he’s shown us throughout this season, you look at the numbers, we’ve left him in maybe one hitter too long and bang, there you go.
"We just thought Foutch would come in and really pitch well after what happened the other day and it didn’t go that well. If he could’ve just given us four outs. That out and a couple more, three more, I think we would’ve felt a lot better about where we are. When that didn’t work out, then we were scrambling."
Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle obviously wasn't pleased to see his team swept by the Hogs.
“This was a tough, tough weekend for us,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s the deal. There’s no getting around that and it comes after a time we had been playing some pretty good baseball. Sure I am proud of the way they fought back and didn’t give up, but we are not in this for moral victories.
“There’s not a category for moral victories - just for wins and losses and the end result is no wins and three losses this weekend. Nobody is going to feel sorry for you so you have just got to keep playing the game, play clean baseball and give yourself the best chance. We did not do that to the best of our ability.”
Arkansas (33-11, 14-7) will be in North Little Rock tonight to host Lipscomb at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game is set to start at 6 p.m.
Friday – Arkansas 10, Texas A&M 4
Former Bryant standout Will McEntire didn't start the game, but entered in the second and pitched well for 5.2 innings to pick up the win. Brady Tygart returned after an extended absence due to an injury. He started and worked an inning.