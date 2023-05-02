WILL MCENTIRE

Razorback junior pitcher Will McEntire, 41, from Bryant, throws a wicked curveball for a strike in a 10-4 win over Texas A&M Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The Hogs earned the sweep over the Aggies.

FAYETTEVILLE – No. 7 Arkansas jumped out to an 8-0 lead and then had to hold off Texas A&M which scored the next seven runs in Saturday’s series finale at Baum Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

