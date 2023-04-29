JACE BOHROFEN

Razorback junior center fielder Jace Bohrofen, 8, celebrates his home run in a 7-5 win over Texas A&M Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville Thursday night.

FAYETTEVILLE - No. 7 Arkansas used home runs from second baseman Peyton Stovall and centerfielder Jace Bohrofen to defeat Texas A&M 7-5 Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. 

HAGEN SMITH

Razorback sophomore pitcher Hagen Smith, 33, celebrates striking out a Texas A&M batter Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.