WILL MCENTIRE

Razorback junior pitcher Will McEntire, 41, from Bryant, throws a strike against Tennessee Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. McEntire earned the win to improve to 5-1 on the season, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks, striking out five in six innings. Arkansas took the sweep over the Vols. 

FAYETTEVILLE – No. 5 Arkansas completed the sweep over No. 16 Tennessee 7-2 on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

