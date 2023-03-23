KAMANI JOHNSON

Razorback senior forward Kamani Johnson, 20, blocks Illinois’ first shot last Thursday afternoon in a 73-63 NCAA Tournament opening round win over Illinois at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The Razorbacks are in Las Vegas today to take on the UConn Huskies in a Sweet 16 matchup, with tipoff at 6:15 p.m. on CBS.

 

LAS VEGAS – Arkansas has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row as they take on No. 4-seed UConn today at 6:15 p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

