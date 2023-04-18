FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas completed its spring drills on Saturday with a scrimmage open to the public and an estimated 10,000 in attendance.
The day showcased both the new offense and defense under Dan Enos and Travis Williams. The only coordinator to return to Sam Pittman's staff was Scott Fountain, who coaches special teams. His kicker, Cam Little was perfect on three field goals. The distances were 40, 47 and 59 yards, and he was also successful on his only point after touchdown.
In Enos' offense, the four quarterbacks all had a good day. KJ Jefferson completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Fortin was 5 of 7 for 55 yards and one touchdown. Malachi Singleton was perfect on four attempts for 66 yards and a touchdown. Jacolby Criswell was 8 of 12 for 87 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Jefferson felt the spring was a very productive one even having to learn new terminology.
"It was fun Day 1," Jefferson said. "Everybody was nervous. I was nervous as well going in. It’s a new system and everything, so it was pretty fun. I looked at it, just went out there and had fun. The main thing in spring is you want to go out there and have fun, enjoy each other being able to be out there on the football field again."
Jefferson and the quarterbacks favorite target of the day was redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Sategna. He grabbed three passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson found him for a 65-yard touchdown when he was lined up against linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. Grier is a very good linebacker, but few, if any, linebackers can cover Sategna one-on-one. Jefferson spotted the mismatch before the snap.
"I did actually," Jefferson said. "The play call that we had called, I’m going through my normal routine when I got out there. I’m looking at the D-line, understanding what front they’re in. I’m looking at the boundary triangle, the field triangle, the levels of the safeties. I’m going through my routine and I noticed that they were trying to disguise Tampa 2, so the safety was really far up the hash.
"I knew I was going to Isaiah the whole time, because the Mike (linebacker) had to carry the slot. Just being able to just sit back there poised in the pocket and wait on Isaiah to make his move and use his athleticism, [I needed] just to give him a good ball. He just had to catch the ball. That’s all he had to do. He did it, and I’m proud of him understanding the details of the route and understanding the scheme that was called."
Sategna talked about the play and what he knew he had to do as Jefferson was set to deliver him the football.
"I had seen Snaxx (Johnson) tucked in a little bit," Sategna said. "It looked like he going to maybe blitz, which was the nickel. I knew that it was going to be 1-on-1 with the Mike linebacker, which was Grier and stuff, so I had cleared him. I was looking for the ball then saw it coming. I had to make the catch and then go score."
Jefferson admitted he has grown comfortable throwing to Sategna this spring.
"He’s made great strides," Jefferson said. "He’s really embraced it. That whole receiver room has really embraced the competition level. They come in each and every day ready to work. In that room, it’s just iron sharpening iron. I’m glad Isaiah got to showcase his talents, his athleticism. He made some really good catches down the field and across the middle and stuff like that. We always knew that Isaiah had the potential to play in this league and just being able to just showcase his talents is really just amazing."
Jefferson also is pleased to have Criswell, the former standout at Morrilton High School and who transferred in from North Carolina, with the Hogs now.
"Of course," Jefferson said. "In the quarterback room, it’s iron sharpening iron in there. My spot is up for grabs just like, I mean anybody, so anytime I come in, I’m ready to work, learn from each other. We all learn from each other. So we just created that environment. It’s a brotherhood and when we step out on the field we’re all competing with one another and we’re trying to be that top guy. Just bringing Jacolby in just adds fuel to the fire. He’s a great guy off the field and on the field, as well. So I want to learn some things from him, he’s taught me some things too."
Pittman also is pleased to have an experienced and talented quarterback like Criswell available to the team. Last season, Jefferson missed two games with injuries and both were losses.
"Well, I think this, you look at a kid coming in, and Jacolby hadn't played a whole lot of ball over at North Carolina," Pittman said. "To be where he is and what he's done, I mean, he's thrown some stuff in practice that was like crazy good.
"I think he's just going to get better and better, so yes, I think part of the question would be can we beat an SEC team with him at quarterback, and the answer would be absolutely, in my opinion. So he was very, very valuable to us to bring in."
The Razorbacks will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium when they host Western Carolina.