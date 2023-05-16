HUNTER HOLLAN

Razorback starting junior pitcher Hunter Hollan, 39, celebrates his complete game with junior catcher Parker Rowland against South Carolina Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE - No. 3 Arkansas received a pitching gem from Hunter Hollan on Sunday to take a 5-1 victory over No. 6 South Carolina at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you