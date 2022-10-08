Missing out on the 6A State Championship portion as a team on Tuesday, the Bryant Hornets had three golfers qualify for Wednesday as individuals at Paradise Valley Golf Club in Fayetteville.
Host Fayetteville won state with a two-day total of 618, two strokes better than runner-up Cabot (620). Conway (638), Bentonville (654) and Southside (658) rounded out the top five, with Cabot senior Easton Denney getting medalist honors with a 151 (73, 78), edging out Fayetteville junior Connor Goens’ 152 (76, 76) and freshman Cabot teammate Miken Ashmore’s 152 (75, 77).
Cabot took the 6A Central Conference title on Tuesday with a 303, followed by Conway (314), Catholic (325), Bryant (350) and Jonesboro (354), with Central (388) and North Little Rock (398) rounding out the scores. The top eight get in for the state portion and Bryant was ninth, 11 strokes behind Rogers for that eighth spot.
“We did just miss out as a team, but the course was tough,” Bryant Coach Casey Mattox said. “Longest distance we have played all year.”
Bryant senior Tyler Pinney led the way shooting an 85 for the Hornets on Tuesday, with junior Logan Geissler following with an 86 and senior Alex Skelley an 88, with the trio qualifying for Wednesday’s state competition. Junior Nick Hoffman rounded out Tuesday’s scoring with a 91, while senior Reid Catton had a 102.
“Tyler Pinney and Logan Geissler played steady golf on Tuesday,” Mattox said. “Alex struggled but he was able to qualify as an individual, as well.”
It was Pinney again leading the way on Wednesday for Bryant, shooting a 79 to finish with a 164 as his two-day total.
“He had an eagle and a birdie,” Mattox said of Pinney. “He played really smart golf Wednesday and it paid off.”
Skelley, who had a 78.2 average going into Tuesday’s competition, followed with an 89 Wednesday for a total of 177, with Geissler getting a 96 for a 182.
The Bryant girls wrapped their season the previous week at Burns Park in the 6A State Championships in North Little Rock, but would fail make it to Wednesday’s state portion as a team or individual. Bryant finished fifth in Central conference play Tuesday with a 346, with Cabot winning the Central with a 270.
For state on Wednesday, Har-Ber would win with a (510), followed by Bentonville (515), Fayetteville (517), Conway (540) and Bentonville West (541) rounding out the top five.
Bryant senior Haylie Horn led the Lady Hornets with a 114 on Tuesday, followed by senior Taylor Moore (115) and senior Layten Goudy (117) rounding out the scoring. Freshman Kinley Little shot a 124 in her varsity action of the season, while junior Jules James had a 128.
“I was disappointed none of our girls advanced to the second round of state as an individual,” Mattox said. “Taylor and Haylie have been playing well this season and I was really hoping they would break 105 to make it to the second day. That’s golf, though, and I just hope they continue to play and enjoy the game.”