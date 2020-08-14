The Bryant Hornets tennis team kicked off its season Thursday with the Hornet Showcase at the Bryant High School courts. The Showcase is a preseason intrasquad match between just Bryant Hornets. The Bryant boys competed on Thursday with the Lady Hornets scheduled to do their showcase today at 4 p.m., weather permitting.
On Thursday, junior Connor Martin took the team title in singles play, with fellow junior Caleb Greiner taking runner-up honors. Junior Nick Skiavo took third at the Showcase in singles action.
In doubles play, Martin and Greiner teamed up to win the team title, defeating Skiavo and sophomore Corwin Martin. Sophomore Pablo Garcia and freshman Zack Cookus took third in doubles.
Bryant’s season officially starts when the Lady Hornets take on Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock. Both the Bryant boys and girls will face North Little Rock at Burns Park on Thursday.