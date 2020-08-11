The Bryant Hornets golf team is currently third at the Big Cat Invitational, which began Monday at The Greens at North Hills in Sherwood. The Invite will wrap up today at Centennial Valley Golf & Country Club in Conway, with golfers teeing off at 10:30 a.m.
The Hornets, which were runner-up at a tournament in El Dorado last week, shot well on Monday, but two teams shot better. North Little Rock is currently in first place with a 298, Cabot is second with a 309 and Bryant has a 312 for third. Catholic (318) and Conway (340) round out the top five.
After earning the low-medalist honor with a 2-under 70 in El Dorado last week, Bryant senior Logan McDonald is in a four-way tie for the best score so far at the Big Cat Invite. McDonald shot a 1-over 73, as did Cabot’s Carson Stephens and Jacob Knowlton, and Catholic’s Nash Johnson.
Bryant senior Andrew Gaspard saw his first action of the season and shot a 78, as did Bryant junior Daniel Taylor. Junior Landon Wallace shot an 83 to round out the Hornets scoring, while junior Braedon Boyce added a 93.
The Lady Hornets did not field a full team, but Bryant junior Caitlin LaCerra shot a varsity best 79, which is tied for third overall with Cabot’s Holly Heslep. Mount St. Mary’s isabel Chaiedez shot an even-par 72 to lead the Invite, with North Little Rock’s Mackenzie Lee second with a 2-over 74.