CAMREN HUNTER

Bryant all-time leading scorer Camren Hunter, second from right, is all smiles after signing with the University of Central Arkansas surrounded by his family Wednesday at Hornet Arena. 

Bryant Hornets all-time leading scorer Camren Hunter signed to play at the next level with the University of Central Arkansas Wednesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 