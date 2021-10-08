BRYANT DEFENSE

The Bryant Hornets defense swarms to the ball during a gang tackle last Friday in a 49-13 victory over the Catholic Rockets at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Hornets host the Central Tigers for homecoming tonight in Bryant.

The Bryant Hornets hit the road to face the Central Tigers in conference play tonight at Quigley Stadium in Little Rock. Read full game preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.