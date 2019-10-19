The Bryant Hornets made easy work of another opponent Friday, rolling Fort Smith Southside 55-0 in front of a huge homecoming crowd at Hornet Stadium.
The win is the 11th straight for the Hornets, dating back to Week 10 last year, and the third consecutive time Bryant has scored 55 or more in 2019.
“I thought our kids came out and played well early,” said Head Coach Buck James. “(Southside) slowed it down a little bit but I don’t think we got too discombobulated on it and we kept playing and I thought really our football team responded to a different scheme.
“They are very well-coached and I thought it gave us an opportunity to see it done a different way. I think Coach (Jeff) Williams had a good game plan, they just made some mistakes and gave us the ball back.”
Bryant making it look like a video game as Aldridge runs in from 34 yards. Hornets up 55-0.— SalineCourierSports (@SalineCourierSp) October 19, 2019
Only playing the first half of a seventh mercy-rule contest this year, the Hornets starters performed well Friday, including quarterback Austin Ledbetter.
The junior gunslinger completed 15 of 19 pass attempts for 208 yards and five touchdowns in the opening half.
“I really feel like Austin was on his A-game,” James said. “He really threw the ball well.”