CABOT – Facing the West No. 6 seed Springdale Bulldogs in the first round of the 6A State Tournament Thursday in Cabot, the Central No. 3 Bryant Hornets held a 5-0 lead going into the final inning. The Bulldogs found some magic in the top of the seventh, getting Bryant for seven runs to take a 7-5 come-from-behind win to end the Hornets season and advance to face the West No. 2 seed Har-Ber Wildcats in Friday’s quarterfinals. Bryant finishes its year 17-9 after the heartbreaking loss.
Hornets can’t hold lead, fall in 1st round
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
