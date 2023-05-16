ELI BERRY

Bryant sophomore Eli Berry throws a pitch in a recent game. Berry was good on the mound before the Hornets couldn’t hold it late in a 7-5 loss to the Springdale Bulldogs in the first round of the 6A State Tournament in Cabot on Thursday. 

CABOT – Facing the West No. 6 seed Springdale Bulldogs in the first round of the 6A State Tournament Thursday in Cabot, the Central No. 3 Bryant Hornets held a 5-0 lead going into the final inning. The Bulldogs found some magic in the top of the seventh, getting Bryant for seven runs to take a 7-5 come-from-behind win to end the Hornets season and advance to face the West No. 2 seed Har-Ber Wildcats in Friday’s quarterfinals. Bryant finishes its year 17-9 after the heartbreaking loss. 

