MIGUEL GRAHAM

Bryant junior defensive back Miguel Graham runs an interception back in last week’s 24-12 win over North Little Rock at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Hornets hit the road today to take on the Conway Wampus Cats for the 6A Central league title with kickoff coming at 7 p.m.

The Bryant Hornets look to clinch the 6A Central Conference title tonight against a tough Conway Wampus Cats team on the road tonight at John McDonnell Stadium in Conway. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.