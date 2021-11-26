ROBERT HENDRIX

Bryant senior wide receiver Robert Hendrix holds on to the ball for a touchdown after a hard hit in last week’s win over the Northside Grizzlies at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Hornets host North Little Rock in the semifinals tonight in Bryant. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Bryant Hornets will take on familiar foe North Little Rock Charging Wildcats tonight in the 7A state semifinals at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.