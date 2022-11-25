BRYANT D

The Bryant defense swarms to a Rogers player in last week’s 42-7 win over the Mounties in the 7A quarterfinals. The Hornets will host the Conway Wampus Cats in the semifinals at Hornet Stadium tonight at 7 p.m. in Bryant. 

The Bryant Hornets (10-0) are a step closer to a fifth state championship with their win over Rogers in the quarterfinals last Friday.