The Bryant Hornets (10-0) are a step closer to a fifth state championship with their win over Rogers in the quarterfinals last Friday.
The victory came on the heels of the Hornets 50th straight victory over Arkansas teams in the regular season finale against Conway.
With last weeks dominating victory, the Hornets have a little deja vu coming into the semifinals as Conway (10-2) makes the trek back to Saline County for the second time in three games.
“It is always hard to be a team twice (in a season),” said Head Coach Buck James after last week’s win. “They (Conway) are a big test for us and we have to be ready. They are well coached and great athletes. It is going to be a tough ballgame.”
Penalties have plagued Bryant all season and that did not change in the last tilt with the Wampus Cats as the Hornets were flagged a total of 13 times for 111 yards. Seven flags flew in the first quarter alone, costing Bryant 70 yards.
James has harped on the lack of discipline regarding penalties this year and added that he and his staff have work to do on their end as well.
“That is a lot and we have to fix it,” James said. “A lot of that is probably on our end (as a staff). We have to do a better job of coaching some things. We have to have kids that have a better understanding of what we are trying to accomplish. That’s the beauty of high school football. It is part of the learning process.”
Despite both teams being in the top three among Arkansas teams, the last meeting was uncharacteristic for both as a total of 11 turnovers were committed.
Bryant’s Jordan Walker was picked two times in the game and had seven combined in his last three games coming into last week’s contest with Rogers.
Walker used his legs most of the night against Rogers, leading Bryant with 113 yards on just seven carries on the ground. He also completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 106 more through the air.
James had high praise for his young quarterback following the performance, adding that the progress shown would build his confidence.
Walker enjoyed rest for most of the second half as Bryant continued to dominate Rogers, making way for the second- and third-string gunslingers to enter the game.
This week, Bryant will be looking for more domination on defense as Conway comes in hoping for a recipe to take down the Hornets.
Bryant allowed 277 yards of offense on 95 snaps to Conway last time, holding them to 16 points on the night.
While the Hornets defense continues to do what it does, Bryant’s offense will also be looking to bring the boom it has used all season.
Against Rogers it was the James Martin show as the junior running back scored five times in the 42-7 romp.
“He did a good job and ran the ball hard. He had a lot of second-chance situations. He was our bell cow, for sure,” James said.
A victory tonight would send Bryant to its fifth straight 7A final against either 7A Central foe Cabot or northwest Arkansas powerhouse Bentonville as both teams won their respective games last week.
Kickoff for the semifinals tilt is set for 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium. Tickets are online only and can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/AR4648.