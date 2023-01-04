BRYANT COKE CLASSIC

The Bryant Hornets pose for a team picture after finishing 2-1 in the Coke Classic last week.

After falling in the first round of the Coke Classic to Springdale Har-Ber last Wednesday, the Bryant Hornets ran through the loser’s bracket on Thursday and Friday in Fort Smith, dropping the Southside Mavericks 55-23 Thursday and coming back to claim a 54-48 victory over the Destiny Christian (Okla.) Wildcats Friday to close the Classic. 