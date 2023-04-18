HORNET LOGO

BRYANT – In a back-and-forth game, the Bryant Hornets would walk off on the Jonesboro Hurricane in 6A Central Conference play Friday at Hornet Field. Down 6-5 going into their last at-bat, JT Allen took a bases-loaded walk to force in senior Jordan Knox for the winning run in a 7-6 victory. The win puts the Hornets at 13-5 overall, 5-3 in the Central behind Conway (7-0) and Cabot (7-1), ahead of Catholic (4-3), Jonesboro (3-5) and North Little Rock (3-5). 

