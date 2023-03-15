JACE RUFFNER

Bryant junior Jace Ruffner, 16, runs the bases in a win over Benton this past Saturday. Ruffner had a good game in a 3-0 win over Jonesboro on the road Monday to start 6A Central action. 

JONESBORO – The Bryant Hornets kept their perfect season going behind sophomore Ridge Southerland’s gem to open 6A Central Conference action Monday, shutting out the Jonesboro Hurricane 3-0 on the road. The Hornets improved to 7-0 on the season, 1-0 in Central action, with Jonesboro moving to 2-4, 0-1. 

Recommended for you