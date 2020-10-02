Though not a mercy rule game in Week 5, Bryant (5-0, 2-0) still continued its dominance against 7A Central opponents, defeating Little Rock Catholic 31-3 at War Memorial Stadium.
The win also moved the Hornets winning streak to 22 straight.
"I thought we played really well," said Head Coach Buck James. "To hold that team to 3 points is something to be proud of. (With nearly 400 yards of offense) I am proud of the way we played tonight. (Catholic) is a good football team and they are going to win a lot of games this year."
According to Bryant School District Spokesman Devin Sherrill, five Hornets missed Friday's contest due to a 14-day quarantine as a result of possible COVID-19 exposure.
Sherrill confirmed late Friday that none of the athletes have tested positive at this time.
James also added that Week 6's contest against Little Rock Central has been canceled due to COVID-19, but said his team is willing to play anyone who wants to show up.
James said he would like a home game, but will take what he can get.
It is unknown at this time if the Hornets will suit up in Week 6. More will be reported as it becomes available.