BRYSON ADAMOH

Bryant junior defensive back Bryson Adamoh breaks up a pass in a 34-16 win over Conway Saturday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Hornets won their 51st straight game against instate opponents and clinched their fourth straight 7A Central title.

There are a number of former Bryant Hornets and Conway Wampus Cats playing college football on Saturdays across the country. This week, the current clubs took the field for a rare weekend battle after severe weather dampened Friday night's Week 10 clash.