LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant baseball team would drop their third straight contest on Tuesday and first in the 6A Central Conference with another close loss, a 3-2 defeat to the Central Tigers in Little Rock. The Hornets would begin the season on a nine-game win streak, but have lost the last three by a combined four runs. The defeat puts Bryant at 9-3 overall, 2-1 in the Central tied with Cabot and North Little Rock and behind 3-0 Conway. 

