NOAH DAVIS

Bryant senior Noah Davis scores in the Central Arkansas Senior All-Star Game earlier this month at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock. The “blue-collar” Davis, along with three other Hornets, earned All-State honors after leading Bryant to a 24-5 record. 

The Bryant Hornets baseball team earned several postseason honors after finishing 24-5 on the year, falling in the 6A state semifinals. Read full story in today's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

