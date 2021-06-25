The Bryant Hornets baseball team earned several postseason honors after finishing 24-5 on the year, falling in the 6A state semifinals. Read full story in today's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Hornets earn honors after semis trip
- Third day of new cases over 380
- Sox fall in final
- Benton Amateur Radio Society to take part in Field Day
- Tickets available for Amplify, artists announced
- Bunco bash to raise money for CJCOHN
- Alexander to create citizen advisory group
- Accident slows eastbound I-30
Most Popular
Articles
- Tickets available for Amplify, artists announced
- Benton woman arrested for sex crimes
- Accident slows eastbound I-30
- Bryant police investigating drowning
- Benton Amateur Radio Society to take part in Field Day
- Third day of new cases over 380
- Benton sex offender charged again
- Trial date set in Benton rape case
- Road closed due to bridge safety concerns
- Bunco bash to raise money for CJCOHN
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.