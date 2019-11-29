The Bryant Hornets earned their second straight trip to the 7A state championship Friday, defeating Bentonville West 35-0 at home.
The win is also the 16th straight for Bryant, dating back to Week 10 last season.
On Friday, the Hornets defense held strong, allowing only 104 yards to the Wolverines.
Offensively, Bryant gained 313 yards on 60 plays.
Bryant will now face familiar foe North Little Rock next Friday in a rematch of last year's title game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
See Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier for full story from Friday's win.