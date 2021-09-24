BLAKE EVERETT

Bryant senior Blake Everett runs after a catch against Marion in Week 2. The Hornets take the trek to Fort Smith to open 7A Central Conference play against the Grizzlies tonight at 7 p.m.

After their first loss to snap a 32-game win streak last week vs. Longview, Texas, on the road, the Bryant Hornets hit the road once again today to open 7A Central Conference play against the Northside Grizzlies in Fort Smith. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 