CAMREN HUNTER

Bryant senior Camren Hunter, 10, goes up for a shot in a 72-64 loss to the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Hunter scored a career-high 36 points in the loss. 

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets suffered a sweep at the hands of North Little Rock at home Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Hornet senior Camren Hunter scored a career high in a 72-64 loss to the Charging Wildcats, as did sophomore Natalie Edmonson in a 77-53 loss. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

