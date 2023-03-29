BENTON – Playing in a modified competition Saturday due to inclement weather late last week at Everett Field at Panther Stadium, the Bryant Hornets perfect start would come to an end against the Houston Mustangs out of Germantown, Tennessee. Tied 5-5 after the Hornets scored one in the top of the seventh, the Mustangs would get a two-out RBI walk-off single to claim the 6-5 win, ending Bryant’s nine-game win streak to open the season.
Hornets fall for 1st time in walk-off
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
