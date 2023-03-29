HORNET LOGO

BRYANT – After opening the season on a nine-game win streak, the Bryant Hornets have fallen in their past two contests, including a 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Sheridan Yellowjackets Monday in nonconference action. Tied 3-3 after seven innings of regulation, Sheridan would score two on a two-out error in the top of the eighth, and despite junior Hank Penfield reaching on a one-out single in the bottom of the inning, the Hornets grounded out their next two at-bats to end it. 

