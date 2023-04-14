CONWAY – The Bryant Hornets dropped a 5-3 decision to 6A Central foe and league top team Conway Wampus Cats on the road this past Tuesday, making the Hornets 2-5 in their past seven contests after opening the season winning nine in a row. The two-run loss ties for the most runs the Hornets have lost by this season, going to 11-5 overall, 4-3 in the Central. The Hornets have lost by a total of eight runs in their five losses this year.
Hornets fall in another close one
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
