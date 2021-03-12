CAMREN HUNTER

Bryant senior Camren Hunter, 10, goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season. Hunter scored a game-high 19 points in a 41-37 loss to the Bentonville Tigers in the quarterfinals of the 6A State Tournament in Fayetteville Thursday. 

In a defensive battle throughout, the Bryant Hornets came up short in the 6A State Tournament quarterfinals, falling 41-37 to the Bentonville Tigers. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 