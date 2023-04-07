CABOT – Holding a 2-0 lead thought the first five innings, the Bryant Hornets would fall late in 6A Central Conference play, dropping a 4-2 decision to the Cabot Panthers on the road. Bryant, falling in 3 of its past 4, moves to 10-4 overall, 3-2 in the Central, while Cabot improves to 10-4, 4-1. Conway leads the Central at 5-0, with Cabot second and Bryant and Catholic tied for third.
Hornets fall late on road
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
