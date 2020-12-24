CAMREN HUNTER

Bryant senior Camren Hunter, 10, goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season. Hunter scored 20 points in a 61-47 win over Watson Chapel Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. It was the fourth straight game over 20 points for Hunter. 

The Bryant Hornets came from behind to claim a 61-47 win over the Watson Chapel Wildcats Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you