HANK PENFIELD

Bryant junior catcher Hank Penfield throws to second in a recent game. The Hornets handled the Southwest Gryphons 16-1 Monday in 6A Central Conference play. 

LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Hornets had no problem with the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons on the road in 6A Central Conference play Monday, cruising to a 16-1 victory by a combined no-hitter between sophomore Ridge Southerland and junior Michael Parker in four innings. It was Bryant’s fifth straight win as the Hornets improve to 16-5 overall, 8-3 in league action, good for third behind behind Conway and Cabot, both 10-1 and tied at the top. The Gryphons drop to 12-13 overall, 0-11 in the Central.

