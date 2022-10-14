The Bryant Hornets (5-0, 3-0 in 7A Central) have caught a groove after a slow start to the season with off weeks and cancellations.
Nonetheless, Bryant is moving closer to 50 straight wins over Arkansas teams and is eyeing another deep run in the playoffs.
“We have had a good year so far,” said Head Coach Buck James. “This team has gotten better each week and their mentality is getting better, as well.”
Bryant put a beating on Little Rock Central last week, 42-0.
The Hornets jumped in front early and often, leading 21-0 after the first quarter.
All three scores came via ground attacks of less than 5 yards. Chris Gannaway found the end zone from 3 yards, followed by Daniel Anderson from 2 and James Martin from 4.
Gannaway would score two more times in the second, giving him a game-high three TDs in the win. Both of Gannaway’s scores came via the air as Jordan Walker and Gideon Motes found the speedster from 50 and 17 yards in the quarter.
Anderson, too, would add to the scoring, tacking on Bryant’s last seven of the game from a yard away.
Neither team would score in the second half as the clocked rolled due to sportsmanship rule.
Gannaway finished with two carries for 14 yards and a score, along with five catches for 116 and two more touchdowns.
Walker was a perfect 7 for 7 for 173 yards and a TD. Motes backed up, going 5 for 12 for 90 yards and a touchdown.
“Both of these guys are going to be great quarterbacks,” James said. “The best thing about them is they are still young.”
This week, Bryant makes its way just north to take on Southwest (1-5, 0-3).
Bryant has not lost to the Gryphons in two contests dating back to 2020.
This year, though, James said his team is in for a challenge.
“We never see this running attack anymore,” James said. “Southwest is very athletic and can really run.”
Southwest had a tough one last week, losing to North Little Rock 50-8.
Jabron Lewis would score the Gryphons lone touchdown.
Southwest Head Coach Daryl Patton knows a thing or two about Saline County football, having led the Hornets for several years more than a decade ago, before later taking over at Bauxite for a few years.
Patton also made a name for himself during many successful winning years at Fayetteville, which including many state playoff runs and two titles.
Southwest has improved its numbers this year, but still lacks experience at quarterback and linebacker.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Southwest.
The remaining games for Bryant include the “gauntlet” with homecoming next week against Cabot; a trip to North Little Rock the following Friday; and a home date with Conway to end the regular season.
Combined, Bryant’s last three opponents have a winning record of 14-4 on the year with Cabot and Conway sitting at the No. 2 and 3 spots in 7A.
Bryant ranks first and has not lost the ranking since the end of the 2018 season.