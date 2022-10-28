JORDAN WALKER

Bryant sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker, 13, gets a lead block from running back James Martin in a 24-10 win over Cabot last week. The Hornets take on North Little Rock on the road tonight.

The Bryant Hornets (7-0, 5-0) have been the state’s top-ranked team since winning the 7A title in 2018. During that stretch, the Hornets have won 49 straight against Arkansas teams and 49 of their last 50 games overall.