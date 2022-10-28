The Bryant Hornets (7-0, 5-0) have been the state’s top-ranked team since winning the 7A title in 2018. During that stretch, the Hornets have won 49 straight against Arkansas teams and 49 of their last 50 games overall.
The Hornets last Natural State loss came at the hands of North Little Rock in Week 9 of 2018. On Friday, Bryant will be looking for its seventh straight victory over the Wildcats on the road as they continue to pursue another 7A Central crown.
“It’s a big game,” said Head Coach Buck James. “It has been a great game for the last five years. They have great athletes and great coaches. It’s an opportunity to go over there and keep bidding for a conference championship.
“It is going to be tough. It is always tough to play at North Little Rock. I hope our guys are up for the challenge because North Little Rock always defends their home field well.”
North Little Rock has won five of its last six contests, including three straight after a rocky start to the season.
The Wildcats bested Fort Smith Northside a week ago, using a stellar balanced attack with 203 yards passing and another 294 on the ground.
North Little Rock would pound Northside with first downs, converting 22 on the night. The Wildcats were also effective on third down, going 7 for 15 in the win.
“Their defensive front is as good as we are going to see all season,” James said. “We have to be able to make the field 50 yards wide and 50 yards long. We have to be able to run the ball to a certain degree and make those big guys run.”
Bryant also has to contend with newcomer and the state’s interception leader in Dieter Manuel, who has picked 11 passes thus far this season. Dieter joined the team in January.
“North Little Rock has a quarterback and a couple running backs that have started for a couple of years,” James said. “They are big and strong and can run. They can score from anywhere. They pose a lot of challenges for us. They also have a great kicker that keeps you pinned back. They have a great football team.”
For Bryant, James said his team has to be able to run the ball in order to throw it, but also throw the ball effectively in order to run.
“We can’t line up and try to punch them in the mouth all night,” James added.
Bryant has spread the love when it comes to rushing, splitting time mainly between James Martin and Chris Gannaway.
Martin leads the Hornets on the ground with nearly 400 yards and nine scores on the season.
Jordan Walker has blossomed as a starting quarterback, passing for almost 1,300 yards this year with 13 touchdowns to complement.
“They have a very strong front seven so we have to space the field out,” James said. “Them being so explosive up front has forced us to change our game plan a little bit.”
Kickoff for this week’s rivalry is set for 7 p.m. at North Little Rock.
Bryant will round out its 2022 regular season next week with a visit from Conway in what could be a battle for the out-right 7A Central title.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Hornets Stadium in Week 10.