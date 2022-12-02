The Bryant Hornets have one game remaining in their 2022 campaign and it is far from unfamiliar territory.
With last week’s dominant 42-21 showing against Conway in the semifinals, Bryant (11-0) earned a trip to a fifth straight 7A state championship game with Bentonville (11-1) all that is standing in the way of that fifth consecutive state title.
“We are blessed to be here,” said Head Coach Buck James. “It is amazing that we have done it for five years in a row. What our kids have been able to accomplish, being the team with a target on their back for the last 50 games plus. They have done a tremendous job. Now we need to do it one more time. It has been a great run and a fun run. It is a great opportunity for our school and our community and our kids.”
Bentonville is coming off a narrow 15-13 win over 7A Central’s Cabot after shutting out North Little Rock in the quarterfinals, earning its first trip back to the finals since 2017. The finals appearance will also be the program’s eighth since 2008, including five straight from 2010 to 2015.
“In school history, that is a team we have never beaten,” James said. “They are very well-coached. They are very well funded and have great players. It is a tough contest. For them to beat a good Cabot team says a lot. They can compete, probably, with anyone in the nation. It is a big test for us.”
Bentonville defeated Bryant in 2017 during the semifinals in northwest Arkansas. Since then, Bryant, handling Rogers 42-7 in this year’s quarterfinals, has won the crown every year.
James said his team has a tall task at hand tonight under the lights of War Memorial Stadium as Bentonville brings a powerful and strong team into the finals.
“They are huge and look huge. They are big strong guys. And they hold a lot, too. I wanna make sure everybody knows that,” James said jokingly. “They are good football players. Their whole entire offensive line is one big, strong kid. They have a great running back back there. He his shifty and when he hits the hole he is able to go. Their quarterback is a good thrower and a great general.
“But the head of their monster is their offensive line. They don’t make mistakes and they stay in the football game. They are a very balanced team. Our defensive line is going to have to play very well against those guys. It is a big challenge to play a team that has guys as big and strong as them.”
Special teams won the battle against Conway last week and gave James something to really be proud of.
“We have 44 seniors. We start six sophomores. Guys like Josh Rice or Ethan Primus (both with special teams touchdowns), they have to play in backup roles. They play a lot but they star on our special teams. You have to give back a little bit when you play on a good team.
“We have a lot of guys that stuck in here even though they aren’t an everyday starter. They are good teammates and they play hard and practice hard, and they do good on our special teams.”
As for the Hornets preparation this week, James said his team is used to it because they get to do it the first week of the season every year.
“It rivals the Salt Bowl, really,” he said. “There is something every day with pep assemblies and other things and the game will be more attended. It rivals that because it prepares us for it. Being the last week of the season we get to bring up our ninth-graders (which won their fourth straight Central Arkansas Junior High Conference title this year). That is unmeasurable. We have had four weeks of practice with those guys. These guys have been playing for 10 or 11 weeks and then turn around and get four more weeks of practice. It is a huge factor, especially if you do it four or five years in a row. That is 20 or 25 extra weeks of practice. That is a boost to your program. It is a great teaching tool for us.”
On the year Bryant’s defense has allowed 11.5 points per game. James said his defense is the reason for such success the past several seasons.
“We put a lot of emphasis on defense. Defense is going to show up every week,” James said. “Weather, dropped balls and things like interrupt offense, but defense has the ability to show up every week. We put our best players on defense. You have to be able to play defense and hold people to fewer points than you score. You better be able to play good defense if you want to win.”
Bentonville’s Jody Gray said he is excited for the chance to play Bryant again today.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to play the dominant team in Arkansas and in a lot of people’s eyes that’s Bryant,” Gray said. “This is a game that we have wanted for a long time but we haven’t done our part to get there. They obviously have each and every year.
“We have had some really good teams. I thought our 2020 team could get them. You have to have a lot of things go your way to beat a team that is so used to winning and expected to win. Our kids understand that.”
Bentonville has only one loss on the schedule this season, coming in Game 2 against Conway, 44-35. Since then, the Tigers have won 10 straight and have not allowed more than 17 in any of those contests.
For Bryant, a win today will secure its fifth straight title, its 53rd straight win over Arkansas opponents and its third true undefeated season in the past four years.
A championship win will make Bryant only the second program in state history to accomplish the feat, joining Little Rock Central which has done it twice.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.