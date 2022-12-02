BUCK JAMES

Bryant Coach Buck James talks to his team after the Hornets defeated Rogers 42-7 in the quarterfinals at Hornet Stadium two weeks ago. The Hornets will be making their fifth straight trip to the 7A title game, looking for their fifth consecutive championship. Bryant takes on the Bentonville Tigers at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock tonight with kickoff coming at 6:30. 

The Bryant Hornets have one game remaining in their 2022 campaign and it is far from unfamiliar territory. 

RYAN REYNOLDS

Bryant sophomore Ryan Reynolds tackles a Conway Wampus Cat in last week’s 42-21 semifinals win at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Hornet defense has carried Bryant this season as the Hornets go for their fifth straight 7A state championship tonight against the Bentonville Tigers, as well as their 53rd consecutive win over an Arkansas opponent. 