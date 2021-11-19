The Bryant Hornets host the Northside Grizzlies in the quarterfinals of the 7A State Playoffs at Hornet Stadium. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. Tickets are ONLINE ONLY, available here: https://gofan.co/app/events/459308?schoolId=AR4648
