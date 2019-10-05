TANNER ANDERSON
Speedy Bryant running back Tanner Anderson celebrates before crossing the goal line for his second touchdown on the night Friday against Little Rock Catholic. In the 56-7 victory, Anderson rushed 11 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Friday nights under the lights are becoming nightmarish for opposing teams that have to face the Bryant Hornets (5-0, 2-0). This week, the state's top team defeated Catholic 56-7 at home, marking the fifth straight game ending in a mercy rule.

"I think they (Catholic) are a good football team," said Head Coach Buck James regarding the Catholic Rockets (3-2, 1-1). "They looked good on film. We got on a roll and when we do that it is tough on anybody. I think (Catholic) is going to win a lot of football games and they are going to do some things to get to the playoffs. They are a playoff-caliber team."

Read the rest in Saturday's The Saline Courier. 

