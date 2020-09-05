It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but the Bryant Hornets still dominated the Marion Patriots 57-17 Friday night in Marion for their 19th straight win. The two-time defending 7A state champs improved to 2-0 on the young season and outgained Marion 539-140 in total offense as the Hornet defense racked up 10 total sacks on the night.
After a somewhat slow start to the Salt Bowl last week, in which the Hornets won 48-7 over rival Benton Panthers, Bryant started hot on Friday night. Bryant senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter hit running back Tanner Anderson for a 20-yard gain on the first play of the game, found senior Hayden Schrader for a 13-yard gain and Anderson ran 27 yards to the Marion 20-yard line. Senior running back Xavier Foote finished the drive with a 14- and 6-yard run for a touchdown for the early 7-0 lead.
“I thought we came out of the gate pretty fast and thought we did some good stuff,” Bryant Coach Buck James said. “Marion has a very athletic football team. They created some bad plays for us and you have to give them credit. They did some things that caused us problems from time to time, but I thought our defense settled down and played really well.”
Read the rest in Saturday's The Saline Courier.