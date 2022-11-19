Playing in their first official game of the year after a 55-41 win over Vilonia in a benefit game early last week, the Bryant Hornets faced the Dumas Bobcats Thursday in the Hoopin 4 Hoodies Classic at North Little Rock High School. The Hornets showed no mercy in notching their first win of the season, downing Dumas 62-37.
Hornets handle Bobcats in NLR
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
