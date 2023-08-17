BRYANT – The five-time defending 7A champion Bryant Hornets unofficially opened the season Tuesday hosting the Pulaski Academy Bruins in a benefit game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Though close early, the Hornets took control in the second half to claim a 48-28 victory over the Bruins going into Saturday, Aug. 26th’s season-opening Salt Bowl against the Benton Panthers at War Memorial Stadium.
“All wins are good wins, no matter if it’s one point or 10,” said former Bryant defensive coordinator and first-year head man Quad Sanders. “It’s definitely a good win. We did some things really well and then we’ve got a lot of things we need to fix. We’ve got alignments we need to worry about, missed tackles, missed blocks or holding calls, which was heavily favored toward them (Bruins). We just have to be better with our hands so we don’t get those calls.”
The Hornets, winners of 53 straight instate games, got on the board early on Tuesday as senior running back James Martin took a pass from junior quarterback Jordan Walker for a 7-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead after the point-after. Bryant made it a 14-0 lead a little later when Walker found senior receiver Shawn Rycraw for a 73-yard TD bomb and the 14-0 lead stood after one quarter of play.
The Bruins got on the board with a 15-yard TD pass with a successful 2-point conversion making it a 14-8 ballgame, but Bryant responded with junior running back Daniel Anderson’s 42-yard jaunt to the end zone to make it a 21-8 lead. PA would end the quarter with a 13-yard TD run to make it a 21-15 Hornet lead at the half.
The Hornets took control to start the third when Martin sprinted 64 yards to pay dirt to put Bryant up 28-15. Walker would hit senior receiver Cason Trickey for a 32-yard TD pass for the 35-15 lead before PA had a 56-yard bomb to close it to 35-21 after the failed 2-point conversion.
“Offense was kind of hitting on all cylinders,” Sanders said. “It’s a tough defense to go against because they’re sending guys from all over the place. They try to keep the ball in front of them, but fortunately we were able to get behind them because we were able to run the ball so effectively. All of the running backs did a heck of a job running the ball.”
The Hornet defense dug in in the final quarter with two pick-6s by sophomore Matthew Ferguson for the 48-21 lead before a Bruins 37-yard TD pass set the final.
“It’s a kid we hope can come along in the near future,” Sanders said of Ferguson. “He’s had a tough road. All summer he’s worked at quarterback and we moved him over to defensive back some, so he’s a two-way player for us right now so we have to figure out what his role is going to be and get him involved.”
Walker would pass 8 of 12 for 142 yards and three TDs, and rushed twice for 8 yards. Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Motes was 7 of 12 for 177 yards with a long of 64 yards.
On the ground, Martin had four carries for 86 yards and a TD while catching two passes for 9 yards and another TD. Anderson rushed six times for 79 yards and a TD. Junior running back Preston Howlett ran four times for 24 yards.
Trickey led the receivers with three receptions for 72 yards and a TD, with senior Mytorian Singleton catching two for 61 yards. Rycraw’s lone catch went for 73 yards and a TD, with sophomore Keenan Latin catching one for 64 yards. Sophomore receiver Van Thomas had a catch for 24 yards and junior Karter Ratliff had one for 19 yards.
Bryant forced four turnovers including the two pick-6s, while committing two of its own. The Hornets had 522 yards of total offense (319 passing, 203 rushing), with PA gaining 355 (318 pass, 37 rush). Junior Jayden Welch also had an interception while the Hornets had five sacks on the night.
“We had a number of guys with some sacks and pressures,” Sanders said. “There are some things we have to work on. Our experience kind of showed up front (Tuesday) losing TJ (Lindsey, Auburn commit who transferred to IMG Academy) and then losing some other guys. We’ve got a few returners, but we’ve got a whole bunch of new guys. I thought they played well for the most part; a whole lot to clean up.”