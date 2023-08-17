JORDAN WALKER

Bryant junior quarterback Jordan Walker, 13, throws a pass during a 48-28 win over Pulaski Academy Tuesday in a benefit game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Walker threw three touchdowns in the win. 

BRYANT – The five-time defending 7A champion Bryant Hornets unofficially opened the season Tuesday hosting the Pulaski Academy Bruins in a benefit game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Though close early, the Hornets took control in the second half to claim a 48-28 victory over the Bruins going into Saturday, Aug. 26th’s season-opening Salt Bowl against the Benton Panthers at War Memorial Stadium. 

SHAWN RYCRAW

Bryant senior wide receiver Shawn Rycraw, 14, catches a 73-yard touchdown in a 48-28 win over the Pulaski Academy Bruins in a benefit game Tuesday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. 