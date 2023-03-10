HANK PENFIELD

Bryant junior catcher Hank Penfield tags out a Bentonville West runner in a 9-3 Hornet win during the FCA Classic last week. Penfield would hit a 3-run home run in a 9-4 win over White Hall on the road Tuesday. 

WHITE HALL – The Bryant Hornets stayed perfect on the season on Tuesday, taking a 9-4 road victory over the White Hall Bulldogs. The Hornets improved to 5-0 on the young season, which already includes sweeping their way through a shortened FCA Classic which was played in Benton. 

