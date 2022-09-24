CHRIS GANNAWAY

Bryant running back Chris Gannaway, 41, runs in a game earlier this season. The Hornets defeated the Northside Grizzlies 41-10 to begin 7A Central Conference play at Hornet Stadium Friday in Bryant.

Bryant Head Coach Buck James and the four-time defending state champion Bryant Hornets put on a dominant performance for their 45th straight instate victory, beating the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies 41-10 in 7A Central Conference action.