CEDRIC JONES

Bryant sophomore Cedric Jones Jr., 5, goes up for a bucket defended by Benton junior Carter Hedden in a 67-51 win over the Benton Panthers in Saturday’s Saline County Shootout in Benton. Jones Jr. had 14 points and 10 assists in the win. 

The Bryant Hornets were hot early and held Saline County’s leading scorer 4-star recruit Terrion Burgess to just 11 points in claiming a 67-51 victory over their rival Benton Panthers at Benton Arena Saturday in the Saline County Shootout. It was Bryant’s eighth straight victory over Benton in the Shootout. 