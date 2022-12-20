The Bryant Hornets were hot early and held Saline County’s leading scorer 4-star recruit Terrion Burgess to just 11 points in claiming a 67-51 victory over their rival Benton Panthers at Benton Arena Saturday in the Saline County Shootout. It was Bryant’s eighth straight victory over Benton in the Shootout.
“Just trying to stick to the plan,” Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said of the Hornets’ key to victory Saturday. “Obviously Burgess and (Jon) Bell are tough matchups. Dealing with their athleticism, physicality and tools is a lot to deal with. They switched some things up and we tried to adjust on the fly. I thought our guys did a good job of trying to stick to the concepts that we were trying to play with and make it tough on those guys.”
It did not hurt that the Hornets (9-2) got off to a hot start from deep. Up 5-2 after senior Darren Wallace’s lay up, Bryant sophomore point guard Cedric Jones Jr. found fellow sophomore shooter Elem Shelby for two straight 3-pointers for the 11-2 advantage.
After Benton junior Carter Hedden hit a short hook shot, Jones Jr. hit Shelby again for three which started a 9-0 Bryant run capped by consecutive rebound and put backs by Wallace for the 20-4 lead with 2:33 left in the first quarter. Benton found its offense late in the frame, finishing on a 8-0 run with an 8-foot jumper from Burgess, a dunk and jumper from Bell and a steal and lay up from senior Tyre Jemerson for the 20-12 Bryant lead after one.
Shelby capped a 6-2 run to start the second stanza with another three and 28-15 lead with five minutes to go in the half.
“I thought they played probably their best offensive game of the year against us,” Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said of the Hornets. “They shot it really well. They played really well against us. I think the biggest difference was their nine threes. I think that was the most threes they’ve hit in a game this season so far. Give those guys credit, they moved the ball, found their shooters and made us pay for it.”
It was back and forth for the rest of the first half with Bryant leading 35-26 at intermission.
It was the start of the third quarter that sank the Panthers (7-4). The Hornets would get three straight 3-pointers from Jones Jr, junior Trent Ford and Shelby to take a 44-26 lead with 6:22 left in the quarter and never looked back. Bryant led 53-32 after freshman Camarion Bead found Wallace for a dunk with 2:14 left and junior Drake Fowler capped the quarter with a dunk assisted by Jones Jr. for the 57-37 advantage going into the fourth.
“I thought we battled and played hard, showed some poise switching defenses,” Abrahamson said. “Great environment, rivalry game, great to come out of here with the win.”
Benton would get within 59-44 on Bell’s mid-range jumper in the fourth, but would get no closer. The Panthers did themselves no favors with 20 turnovers in the contest.
“What really hurt us all night long was our turnovers,” Hendrix explained. “In the half court, defensively, we were OK, but our turnovers really hurt us and they made us pay, for sure. That makes it tough when you play a team as talented as Bryant. You’re not really giving your defense a chance. We have to do a much better job of taking care of the basketball.”
Shelby led the Hornets with 21 points, hitting 5 of 8 from three and 7 of 10 from the field, and four steals. Jones Jr. double-doubled with 14 points and a game-high 10 assists, adding four rebounds and four steals.
“Cedric is really developing as a point guard in terms of running a team,” Abrahamson said. “He’s so skilled, such a good scorer, and good passer with good vision. But as far as running a team, he’s really developing, coming along and was able to find Elem.
“Elem was open and made the shots, he’s a great shooter. Elem is developing a driving game and defensively he’s coming along. Both have bright futures.”
Wallace was a calming force for Bryant. The lone senior had 12 points, eight rebounds, five offensive, and four assists.
“Wallace stepped up and really played well for us,” Abrahamson said. “He did a good job on Burgess and got some huge rebounds late. Really proud of his physicality; his mindset was awesome.”
Benton’s Bell led all scorers with 24 points and added five rebounds, while Burgess, averaging 26.1 points per game for the season before Saturday, was held to just 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting.
The Hornets also played Fayetteville in the Conway Classic on Friday, winning 50-47. Jones Jr. led the way with 21 points, with freshman RJ Young adding 11 points and eight rebounds.
Benton improved to 2-0 in 5A South play this past Friday, downing Texarkana 79-33 on the road. Burgess scored 26 and Bell and Hedden had 12 each.
Bryant is back in action today in the Bryant Hornet Classic at Hornet Arena. The Hornets host Neville, Louisiana, at 5:30 p.m. Benton will host Star City today at 6 p.m. at Benton Arena.